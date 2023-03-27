Kelly Clarkson is heading to Las Vegas.

The 40-year-old American singer-songwriter recently announced her upcoming album, “Chemistry,” and plans to promote her new work during a Las Vegas residency this summer.

Clarkson’s “exclusive” 10-show residency will be named after the new album and is being labeled as “an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson.”

“I am so excited for these shows and couldn't think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas,” Clarkson said in a statement.

“The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that's what we're going to do!”

The Las Vegas residency that Clarkson will headline is currently set for Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Bakkt Theater and will run from July 29 through Aug. 19.

“So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip,” continued the "American Idol" alum's statement. “I'm so excited to create my own!”

Clarkson made the announcement for the shows during a taping of her daytime show “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“I am only doing 10 shows,” she said.

“I could only commit to 10 shows. That’s why it’s exclusive. There’s only 10 shows. I ain’t adding more. I’m telling you right now. Mama needs a little bit of a minute of a break.”

She also took to social media to tease the set list for the 10-show Las Vegas residency:

“I'll be singing all of your favorites ... and yes, I'll be singing some new ones too!” she said in her caption.

Clarkson was previously scheduled to launch a Las Vegas residency called “Invincible” in 2020, but the shows were postponed due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What are the dates of Kelly Clarkson's Las Vegas residency?

Kelly Clarkson will perform 10 shows on the below dates:

Friday, July 28

Saturday, July 29

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Friday, Aug. 4

Saturday, Aug. 5

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Saturday, Aug. 11

Sunday, Aug. 12

Saturday, Aug. 18

Sunday, Aug. 19

How do I get tickets to Kelly Clarkson's Vegas residency?

The intimate night with Clarkson will go on sale this Friday, March 31, at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT). For all the details and dates, visit www.ticketmaster.com/KellyVegas.

Where will Kelly Clarkson's Vegas residency be?

All of the upcoming dates for the show will take place at The Bakkt Theater by Planet Hollywood. The Bakkt Theater is located on the iconic Las Vegas strip and has a capacity of 7,000.