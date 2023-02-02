Jessica Simpson Recalls ‘Living in a Lie' During a Secret Affair With a ‘Massive Movie Star'

Jessica Simpson just proved that this tea is made for spilling.

The singer revealed that "a massive movie star" tried to seduce her, detailing the experience in her new short story for Amazon Original Stories, "Movie Star."

"This is a very personal story and I really thought I would never share it," the 42-year-old told People Feb 1. "The whole period was very surreal. There were times I had a lot of fun, don't get me wrong. But a lot of the time it felt isolating because I am someone who likes to deeply connect with people and I didn't know who was trustworthy and who was not."

However, looking back Simpson learned, "you can't always take people at their very persuasive word — seems obvious but it really isn't when you are dealing with someone who sells it so well."

The "Dukes of Hazzard" star and her unnamed famous fling met at Jennifer Lopez's 2001 VMAs after-party when she was on a break with Nick Lachey and then reconnected after the couple divorced in 2006.

Seeing him again at the Beverly Hills Hotel, "The Open Book" author wrote, "I felt this warm rush all the way down my body to the tips of my toes in my wedges."

But after an intense first kiss, the fashion designer saw pictures of her paramour and his then-girlfriend on the red carpet.

"I was never ever in a million years going to be the other woman," she shared, expressing that the movie star assured her that his relationship was "completely over" and he only had eyes for Simpson.

But their whirlwind romance didn't stop there, as the two continued to see one another, attending nightclub events together and bonding over the birth of the "Irresistible" singer's goddaughter.

The "Employee of the Month" actress detailed how a visit to her man on the set of his movie made her feel like she was only there to "have sex" with the mystery man.

"Yes, there was something sexy and enticing about all this, but there was also something demeaning about it," Simpson recalled. "I felt like a call girl. I didn't care if he was my teenage fantasy come to life, this was not a choice that same girl, my younger self, would be proud of."

But that time in her life did leave the pop star with some very valuable life lessons learned.

"Not betraying your own heart and diminishing your self-worth actually feels so much better than immediate gratification if living in a lie," she continued. "I also learned that there is a wide range of what monogamy means in Hollywood!"

Flash-forward to 2023, the Jessica Simpson founder is now married to Eric Johnson — who she tied the knot with in 2014 — and shares Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3.

"I have learned that self-love is one of the keys to really loving someone else and that a true love will never make you question yourself or what's real," Simpson added. "Thanks to my amazing soulmate and husband, I am able to love passionately and without fear of being hurt."