Jennifer Lopez Pokes Fun of Ben Affleck's ‘Happy Face' After Viral Grammys Meme

Jennifer Lopez has seen all the online jokes and memes about Ben Affleck appearing to have a bad time at this year's Grammys — and now, she's sharing her own.

The 53-year-old entertainer posted the trailer for Affleck's new movie "Air" on her Instagram page, adding a still from the clip of the Oscar winner frowning before the video starts.

"My husband's happy face," Lopez wrote across the pouty pic.

Fans hopped into the comments of J.Lo's post to let her know they got a kick out of her joke.

"Crying at the caption in the video," wrote one.

"HAHAHAHAH Jennifer thank god you have a sense of humor!" wrote another.

"The clap back 😂😂😂," someone else observed.

The "Shotgun Wedding" star's meme comes days after internet pranksters posted pics of Affleck looking unenthused as he sat alongside Lopez at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5. The newlyweds were also photographed looking lovey-dovey throughout the night.

Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin #Grammys pic.twitter.com/tpRxT3x4ZJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 6, 2023

Many Twitter users joked that the "Justice League" star looked like he'd rather be enjoying a smoke and a cup of his beloved Dunkin' coffee than spend one more minute at the ceremony.

In January, Lopez joined her husband as he handed customers beverages from the drive-thru of a Dunkin' in Medford, Massachusetts.

According to People, the couple were at the location filming a Dunkin' commercial that is scheduled to air during the 2023 Super Bowl.

On Feb. 9, Dunkin' shared audio on Instagram of Affleck hilariously ad-libbing while filming the clip — and poking fun at the accent of those who live in his old Boston stomping grounds.

Dunkin' captioned the post, "instead of wondering what could have been we started wondering what could have Ben."

