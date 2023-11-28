Jennifer Aniston shares one way she's honoring Matthew Perry's legacy

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jennifer Aniston continues to carry on Matthew Perry's legacy.

The "Friends" actress encouraged fans to support The Matthew Perry Foundation—an organization founded to help those struggling with addiction following the actor's death on Oct. 28—in recognition of Giving Tuesday, a day after Thanksgiving dedicated to giving back through philanthropic and charitable efforts.

"For #GivingTuesday please join me and Matty's family in supporting his foundation—which is working to help those suffering with addiction," Aniston wrote on Instagram Stories Nov. 28. "He would have been grateful for the love."

The Matthew Perry Foundation was launched on Nov. 3, nearly a week after Perry was found dead in his home's hot tub at the age of 54. His cause of death has been deferred pending a toxicology report.

Prior to his death, Perry—who had long been open about his experience with addiction—said that he'd rather be remembered for helping others overcome their personal struggles than for his acting.

"When I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned," he told Q with Tom Power last year. "I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker. And his paramount thing is that he wants to help people. That's what I want."

In the wake of his passing, Aniston and the rest of the Friends cast took to social media to pay tribute.

"Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I've never experienced before," the Morning Show star wrote on Instagram Nov. 15. "We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be."

Sharing a screenshot of one of Perry's final text messages, Aniston said she was "crying then laughing again" reading it back.

She added, "I'll keep them forever and ever."

