How Kaley Cuoco Is Honoring Daughter at First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth

This flight attendant has landed back on the red carpet—and this time around, she's a mom.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey stepped out in style for the April 26 premiere of Tom's new series Love & Death, marking the actors' first red carpet appearance since they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Matilda. (Their last red carpet outing was at the Critics Choice Awards in January.)

For the April 26 occasion, Pelphrey looked sharp in Brioni. Meanwhile, Cuoco donned an eye-catching blue dress with an aww-worthy piece of jewelry: a necklace that read "Matilda."

Not only did Cuoco keep her daughter close to her heart on the red carpet, but she also gave fans a new look at the little one on her Instagram Story that same day. As seen in the snap, Cuoco and Pelphrey posed poolside in their red carpet looks while holding the little one. The Big Bang Theory star added the words, "Date Night" to the sweet photo.

Their glamorous parent's night out comes close to one month after the pair welcomed their firstborn on March 30. Two days after her arrival, The Flight Attendant star took the news to Instagram, writing in an April 1 post, "Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle."

Earlier this month, Pelphrey gave E! News exclusive insight on how parenthood has been treating them.

"It's so beautiful. I was excited for it and you obviously have some idea of what it might be and how it cool it might be. Nothing compares to the actual feeling," he said. "Even if she's fussy or you haven't slept as much, when holding Matilda and she makes those little noises and coos, your heart just melts."

