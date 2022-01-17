Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Supermodel Heidi Klum has one of the most expensive and notorious insurance policies for a celebrity body part. But was is lesser-known is that one limb is worth more than the other.

In an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," set to air Monday, the former Victoria's Secret angel explained how one of her legs got insured for a higher amount than the other one.

During a game of "Heidi 'Blanking' Klum," the 48-year-old "America's Got Talent" judge said a client once put a $2 million insurance policy on her legs, with one costing more.

"When I was young, I fell into a glass and I have, like, a big scar," Klum explained to DeGeneres. "Obviously, I put so much spray tan on right now you can't see it right now, but one was more expensive than the other one."

"It’s weird the things that some people do," she added.

During the game, in which Klum filled in the blank to answer questions about herself, she also recounted her scariest photoshoot experience involving a python that wasn't a trained "Hollywood" snake, and revealed the worst public wardrobe malfunction she’s ever had.

Earlier in the show, the model chatted with DeGeneres about the giant gold statue of herself that was unveiled in her home country of Germany.

She also dished on her collaboration with Snoop Dogg on a new song, “Chai Tea With Heidi,” written by her husband, German music producer Tom Kaulitz. Klum said singing with the rapper was "bucket list item number one, and there really was nothing after that." So, she took a chance and just asked the rapper if he would do a song with her, and to her surprise, Snoop said, "Let's make it happen."

"So, I go to Englewood and then we made this song together and it's the most craziest thing for me because this is like dream of all dreams for me to do a song with Snoop Dogg," Klum said.