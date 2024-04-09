Gwen Stefani addresses Blake Shelton divorce rumors in new interview

Originally appeared on E! Online

When it comes to Gwen Stefani's relationship with Blake Shelton, she knows they're cool.

However, the "Hollaback Girl" artist admits insecurities can still creep into her mind now and then. In fact, it was this very feeling that led her to write her duet with the country music singer "Purple Irises."

"I had been going through those times where you're questioning: 'Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?'" Stefani told NYLON in an interview released April 9. "In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what's happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid."

Still, she has no doubt how much she adores him.

"The truth is I am in love with my best friend," the 54-year-old continued, "and all this s--- I'm thinking of in my brain, that's all it is — I'm overthinking."

And while rumors about where Stefani and Shelton stand can be bananas (b-a-n-a-n-a-s), she suggested they try not to pay them too much attention.

"But when you're in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something," she added about recent speculation. "It's just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is."

If you know about the couple's love story, then you know they met in 2014 while they were both coaches on "The Voice." They started dating the following year after Shelton and his ex-wife Miranda Lambert broke up, and Stefani split from her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares sons Kingston, 17; Zuma, 15; and Apollo, 10.

Fast-forward to 2021, and "The Sweet Escape" singer and the "Honey Bee" artist tied the knot on his ranch in Oklahoma. And they've continued to show they're each other's No. 1 fans.

"From music, television and movies to fashion and beauty, she has risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her," Shelton said in October when Stefani was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "Not as much as me though."

