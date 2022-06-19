Drake Released a Surprise Dance Album ‘Honestly, Nevermind'

Drake surprised fans Thursday with news of his seventh studio album titled “Honestly, Nevermind.”

Even more surprising was the album itself.

A far cry from its multi-platinum predecessor “Certified Lover Boy,” which in 2021 dominated hip-hop and rap charts alike, “Honestly, Nevermind,” marks the 35-year-old rapper’s first substantial push into a new genre: house music.

While fans are divided over the experimental 14-track offering, it’s showing signs of commercial success, breaking Apple Music’s record for highest first-day streaming of a dance album following its Friday release.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here