Daniel Radcliffe and Girlfriend Erin Darke Walk Red Carpet Together for the First Time in Nearly a Decade

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke are back on the scene.

The "Harry Potter" alum and his longtime girlfriend hit the red carpet together on Monday, March 14, for the New York City premiere of his latest movie, "The Lost City," which also stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt.

Radcliffe and Darke -- who have been dating since 2012 -- wore matching black-and-white ensembles as they made their first red carpet appearance together in more than seven years. The last time Radcliffe and the "Good Girls Revolt "actress hit a red carpet together was at the 2014 Tony Awards, where he was nominated for his role in "The Cripple of Inishmaan."

The British actor, 32, and Darke, 37, first met on the set of the 2013 film "Kill Your Darlings" but did not confirm their relationship to the public until 2014.

While the couple usually keeps details about their romance private, Radcliffe opened up about the leading lady in his life during a 2014 interview with "Parade."

"It was one of those instant things where you're like, 'Oh, I really like this person,'" he told the publication. "You just have a connection with somebody, and then suddenly it's incredibly easy to talk to them. It was one of those sort of situations."

The "Harry Potter" star added that the "ease in conversation" aided their budding relationship. "I'm not a very chilled-out person a lot of the time," Radcliffe continued. "But there's a relaxed quality to our conversation. There's no effort in it. It's totally flowing. It's a wonderful thing."