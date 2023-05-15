Kim Kardashian

Chicago West Hilariously Calls Out Kim Kardashian's Cooking in Mother's Day Card

Kardashian’s youngest daughter had a humorous comment about her mom's cooking skills in a Mother’s Day questionnaire

By Kisha Forde

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Leave it to Chicago West to tell you all about her mom, Kim Kardashian.

In honor of Mother's Day, the star received a cute "All About My Mom" card from her 5-year-old daughter, complete with a questionnaire that had Kardashian laughing out loud.

It turns out, when it came to filling in the blank of "The best thing she cooks is…" Chicago's hilarious response read, "Mom doesn't cook, she has a chef." As for Kardashian's response? Alongside Chi's answer, the SKIMS founder added, "OMG."

However, Kardashian followed up with a slight rebuttal, sharing a photo of Beeshee (a traditional Armenian pancake) as it was being cooked on the stove, writing, "Chi was wrong. I do cook. LOL."

But that's not all, as Kardashian also shared a glimpse at the heartwarming gifts she received on Mother's Day, which included video messages from Chicago and her siblings, North, 9, Saint, 7 and Psalm, 4.

"You are the best in the world," North noted in her sweet message. "You make my day every day." Meanwhile, Saint emphasized that his mom "means the world" to him, adding, "I love you more than anything. You're my favorite in the family."

