New Lawsuit Filed in Family Dispute Over Slain Rapper XXXTentacion's Potentially Multi-Million Dollar Estate

The brother of slain South Florida rapper XXXTentacion is suing the artist's mother, claiming she has been fraudulently transferring millions of dollars from his estate.

Broward County court records show Corey Pack, the brother of the rapper whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, filed a complaint last week against Onfroy's mother, Cleopatra Bernard.

The complaint claims that Bernard, who controls Onfroy's estate and record label, created holding and other companies and transferred money into them from the estate.

Last week’s fraudulent transfer complaint is now the third action in Broward Circuit Court stemming from Onfroy’s death. Pack sued Bernard and others last summer, seeking what he claims is his fair share of an estate he then valued at more than $50 million.

Pack’s lawyer, Robert Stok, said Thursday the latest “fraudulent transfer complaint seeks to recover assets being transferred from the probate estate by XXX’s mother, Cleo Bernard, in order to deprive our client Corey Pack, of a recovery, if he’s successful in his efforts to secure his inheritance rights either under his late brother's trust or will.”

Pack and another brother both had a 25% interest in the estate, while Bernard had a 50% interest, the complaint said.

NBC 6 has reached out to Bernard's attorneys for comment but haven't heard back.

The complaint said the estate issues were complicated by a paternity agreement made between Bernard and the mother of XXXTentacion's child, who was born seven months after the rapper was killed.

The 20-year-old rising star was fatally shot in June 2018 in Deerfield Beach in what authorities said was a robbery attempt.

XXXTentacion's sophomore album debuted No. 1 on the Billboard charts in March of 2018. In December 2018, a posthumous album also reached No. 1.