Billie Eilish Debuts Blonde Hair in Jaw-Dropping Transformation Photo

As promised to fans, Billie Eilish changed her hair color following the release of her documentary, "Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry"

By Mona Thomas

In this file photo, Billie Eilish poses in the press room with the awards for best album and best pop vocal album for "We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", best song and record for "Bad Guy" and best new artist at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

A new era begins.

On Wednesday, Billie Eilish took to social media to show off her new hair. The "Therefore I Am" singer is now a blonde and fans are obsessed.

The seven-time Grammy winner garnered over four million likes from her 77.7 million followers within the hour of sharing pics of her latest look, which she simply captioned, "pinch me."

Fans took to the comments to shower the star with compliments.

"I'm in love this is amazing," wrote one user.

"She can honestly rock any color or any hair cut."

Another added, "I think I might be in love..."

Even fellow celebs are gawking at Eilish's blonde locks.

"No, pinch me," Skai Jackson wrote.

James Charles commented, "Oh my god you are so stunning it's unreal."

Though the bold color is a shock, considering her formerly signature black and neon green highlights, the switch shouldn't be too much of a surprise.

Billie Eilish's Best Looks

Eilish gave fans a heads up on the upcoming shift back in December when critics were pushing her to change her hairstyle.

"I have a fun story to tell you, but first: f--- you guys. Stop making fun of me," she said on her Instagram Story at the time. "My god. I'm f------ making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up!

"I'm changing it after the doc comes out. It's going to be the end of an era. I'm gonna give you a new era. I have an announcement to make. I got some s--- to put out."

Now, the real question now is: Will the new album have a new sound to match the hair?

