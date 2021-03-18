Billie Eilish Debuts Blonde Hair in Jaw-Dropping Transformation Photo

A new era begins.

On Wednesday, Billie Eilish took to social media to show off her new hair. The "Therefore I Am" singer is now a blonde and fans are obsessed.

The seven-time Grammy winner garnered over four million likes from her 77.7 million followers within the hour of sharing pics of her latest look, which she simply captioned, "pinch me."

Fans took to the comments to shower the star with compliments.

"I'm in love this is amazing," wrote one user.

"She can honestly rock any color or any hair cut."

Another added, "I think I might be in love..."

Even fellow celebs are gawking at Eilish's blonde locks.

"No, pinch me," Skai Jackson wrote.

James Charles commented, "Oh my god you are so stunning it's unreal."

Though the bold color is a shock, considering her formerly signature black and neon green highlights, the switch shouldn't be too much of a surprise.

Eilish gave fans a heads up on the upcoming shift back in December when critics were pushing her to change her hairstyle.

"I have a fun story to tell you, but first: f--- you guys. Stop making fun of me," she said on her Instagram Story at the time. "My god. I'm f------ making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up!

"I'm changing it after the doc comes out. It's going to be the end of an era. I'm gonna give you a new era. I have an announcement to make. I got some s--- to put out."

Now, the real question now is: Will the new album have a new sound to match the hair?