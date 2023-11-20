Billboard Music Awards 2023: See the complete winners list

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

And the trophy goes to…

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards took place on Nov. 19. As for the night's big winners, Morgan Wallen received the most accolades with 11 wins and Taylor Swift followed closely behind with 10. In fact, Billboard reported the "Bejeweled" artist and Drake are now tied for most BBMA wins of all time.

So how were the winners chosen? It was based on the musicians' performances on the Billboard charts over a certain time period (in this case, Nov. 19, 2022 through Oct. 21, 2023).

According to Billboard, several factors were taken into consideration when looking at how fans interacted with and consumed an artists' music — such as their audio and video streaming, album and song sales and radio airplay and touring.

Of course, the awards were just one part of the evening. The night also featured performances by Mariah Carey, Tate McRae, Stray Kids, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Karol G, NewJeans, Peso Pluma and Wallen, with all the numbers taking place from various locations around the world.

Didn't see the show? Well, you can find the full list of winners below.

Top Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

Bailey Zimmerman

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Peso Pluma

WINNER: Zach Bryan

Top Male Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen The Weeknd

Zach Bryan

Top Female Artist

Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

Fifty Fifty

WINNER: Fuerza Regida

Fuerza Regida Grupo Frontera

Metallica

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen SZA

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Songwriter (NEW)

Ashley Gorley

Jack Antonoff

SZA

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Zach Bryan

Top Hot 100 Producer (NEW)

Jack Antonoff

WINNER: Joey Moi

Joey Moi Metro Boomin

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Drake

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Radio Songs Artist

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

SZA

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Jason Aldean

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

Oliver Anthony Music

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Bad Bunny

Morgan Wallen

SZA

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Bad Bunny

Ed Sheeran

NewJeans

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

Beyoncé

Chris Brown

Rihanna

WINNER: SZA

SZA The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown

Miguel

WINNER: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyoncé

Rihanna

WINNER: SZA

Top R&B Touring Artist

WINNER: Beyoncé

Beyoncé Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist

21 Savage

WINNER: Drake

Drake Lil Baby

Metro Boomin

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

21 Savage

WINNER: Drake

Drake Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Doja Cat

Ice Spice

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Touring Artist

50 Cent

WINNER: Drake

Drake Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa

Top Country Artist

Bailey Zimmerman

Luke Combs

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen Zach Bryan

Top Country Female Artist

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

Old Dominion

Parmalee

WINNER: Zac Brown Band

Top Country Touring Artist

George Strait

Luke Combs

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Artist

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Stephen Sanchez

Steve Lacy

WINNER: Zach Bryan

Top Rock Duo/Group (NEW)

WINNER: Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys Foo Fighters

Metallica

Top Rock Touring Artist

WINNER: Coldplay

Coldplay Depeche Mode

Elton John

Top Latin Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Male Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

WINNER: KAROL G

KAROL G ROSALÍA

Shakira

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

WINNER: Fuerza Regida

Fuerza Regida Grupo Frontera

Top Latin Touring Artist

Daddy Yankee

WINNER: Karol G

Karol G RBD

Top Global K-Pop Artist (NEW)

Jimin

WINNER: NewJeans

NewJeans Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE

Top K-Pop Touring Artist (NEW)

WINNER: BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK SUGA

TWICE

Top Afrobeats Artist (NEW)

WINNER: Burna Boy

Burna Boy Libianca

Rema

Tems

Wizkid

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

WINNER: Beyoncé

Beyoncé Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Drake

Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Brandon Lake

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

WINNER: Lauren Daigle

Phil Wickham

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

WINNER: Kanye West

Kanye West Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Top Billboard 200 Album

Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss

Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS

WINNER: Morgan Wallen, One Thing At a Time

Morgan Wallen, One Thing At a Time SZA, SOS

Taylor Swift, Midnights

Top Soundtrack

WINNER: Barbie The Album

Barbie The Album Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By

ELVIS

Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)

Top Gun: Maverick

Top R&B Album

Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE

Brent Faiyaz, WASTELAND

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

WINNER: SZA, SOS

Top Rap Album

WINNER: Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss

Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss Future, I Never Liked You

Lil Baby, It's Only Me

Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS

Travis Scott, UTOPIA

Top Country Album

Luke Combs, Gettin' Old

Luke Combs, Growin' Up

WINNER: Morgan Wallen, One Thing At a Time

Morgan Wallen, One Thing At a Time Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor's Version)

Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak

Top Rock Album

HARDY, the mockingbird & THE CROW

Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel

Noah Kahan, Stick Season

Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

WINNER: Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak

Top Latin Album

WINNER: Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti Eslabon Armado, DESVELADO

Ivan Cornejo, Dañado

KAROL G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO

Peso Pluma, GÉNESIS

Top K-Pop Album (NEW)

Jimin, FACE

NewJeans, 2nd EP ‘Get Up'

WINNER: Stray Kids, 5-STAR: The 3rd Album

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION

TWICE, READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album

Top Dance/Electronic Album

WINNER: Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE

Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

ILLENIUM, ILLENIUM

Kim Petras, Feed The Beast

Tiësto, DRIVE

Top Christian Album

WINNER: Anne Wilson, My Jesus

Anne Wilson, My Jesus Brandon Lake, House of Miracles

CAIN, Rise Up

Elevation Worship, LION

Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Album

Jonathan McReynolds, My Truth

WINNER: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One

Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One Tye Tribbett, All Things New

Whitney Houston, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston

Zacardi Cortez, Imprint (Live in Memphis)

Top Hot 100 Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage "Creepin'"

Miley Cyrus "Flowers"

WINNER: Morgan Wallen "Last Night"

Morgan Wallen "Last Night" SZA "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift "Anti-Hero"

Top Streaming Song

Miley Cyrus "Flowers"

WINNER: Morgan Wallen "Last Night"

Morgan Wallen "Last Night" SZA "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift "Anti-Hero"

Zach Bryan "Something in the Orange"

Top Radio Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage "Creepin'"

WINNER: Miley Cyrus "Flowers"

Miley Cyrus "Flowers" Rema & Selena Gomez "Calm Down"

Taylor Swift "Anti-Hero"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Die For You"

Top Selling Song

Jason Aldean "Try That in a Small Town"

Jimin ‘Like Crazy"

Miley Cyrus "Flowers"

Oliver Anthony Music "Rich Men North of Richmond"

WINNER: Taylor Swift "Anti-Hero"

Top Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha "I'm Good (Blue)"

WINNER: Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage "Creepin'"

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage "Creepin'" Rema & Selena Gomez "Calm Down"

Sam Smith & Kim Petras "Unholy"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Die For You"

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha "I'm Good (Blue)"

Harry Styles "As It Was"

WINNER: Miley Cyrus "Flowers"

Miley Cyrus "Flowers" Rema & Selena Gomez "Calm Down"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Die For You"

Top R&B Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage "Creepin'"

Miguel "Sure Thing"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Die For You"

WINNER: SZA "Kill Bill"

SZA "Kill Bill" SZA "Snooze"

Top Rap Song

Coi Leray "Players"

WINNER: Drake & 21 Savage "Rich Flex"

Drake & 21 Savage "Rich Flex" Gunna "fukumean"

Lil Durk ft. J. Cole "All My Life"

Toosii "Favorite Song"

Top Country Song

Bailey Zimmerman "Rock and a Hard Place"

Luke Combs "Fast Car"

WINNER: Morgan Wallen "Last Night"

Morgan Wallen "Last Night" Morgan Wallen "You Proof"

Zach Bryan "Something in the Orange"

Top Rock Song

Jelly Roll "Need A Favor"

Stephen Sanchez "Until I Found You"

Steve Lacy "Bad Habit"

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves "I Remember Everything"

WINNER: Zach Bryan "Something in the Orange"

Top Latin Song

WINNER: Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma "Ella Baila Sola"

Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma "Ella Baila Sola" Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera "Bebe Dame"

Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny "un x100to"

KAROL G & Shakira "TQG"

Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma "La Bebe"

Top Global K-Pop Song (NEW)

Fifty Fifty "Cupid"

Jimin "Like Crazy"

WINNER: Jungkook ft. Latto "Seven"

Jungkook ft. Latto "Seven" NewJeans "Ditto"

NewJeans "OMG"

Top Afrobeats Song (NEW)

Ayra Starr "Rush"

Libianca "People"

Oxlade "KU LO SA"

WINNER: Rema & Selena Gomez "Calm Down"

Rema & Selena Gomez "Calm Down" Victony, Rema, & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver "Soweto"

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Bizarrap & Shakira "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53"

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray "Baby Don't Hurt Me"

WINNER: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha "I'm Good (Blue)"

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha "I'm Good (Blue)" Elton John & Britney Spears "Hold Me Closer"

Tiësto ft. Tate McRae "10:35"

Top Christian Song

WINNER: Brandon Lake "Gratitude"

Brandon Lake "Gratitude" Chris Tomlin "Holy Forever"

for KING & COUNTRY with Jordin Sparks "Love Me Like I Am"

Lauren Daigle "Thank God I Do"

Phil Wickham "This Is Our God"

Top Gospel Song

WINNER: CeCe Winans "Goodness of God"

CeCe Winans "Goodness of God" Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music "God Really Loves Us"

Elevation Worship ft. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson "More Than Able"

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore "Fear is Not My Future"

Zacardi Cortez "Lord Do It For Me (Live in Memphis)"

