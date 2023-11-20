Billboard music awards

Billboard Music Awards 2023: See the complete winners list

Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift won the most trophies at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on Nov. 19 while Mariah Carey, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha and Karol G were among the artists to perform.

And the trophy goes to…

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards took place on Nov. 19. As for the night's big winners, Morgan Wallen received the most accolades with 11 wins and Taylor Swift followed closely behind with 10. In fact, Billboard reported the "Bejeweled" artist and Drake are now tied for most BBMA wins of all time.

So how were the winners chosen? It was based on the musicians' performances on the Billboard charts over a certain time period (in this case, Nov. 19, 2022 through Oct. 21, 2023).

According to Billboard, several factors were taken into consideration when looking at how fans interacted with and consumed an artists' music — such as their audio and video streaming, album and song sales and radio airplay and touring.

Of course, the awards were just one part of the evening. The night also featured performances by Mariah Carey, Tate McRae, Stray Kids, David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, Karol G, NewJeans, Peso Pluma and Wallen, with all the numbers taking place from various locations around the world.

Didn't see the show? Well, you can find the full list of winners below.

Top Artist

  • Drake
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • SZA
  • WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

  • Bailey Zimmerman
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Peso Pluma
  • WINNER: Zach Bryan

Top Male Artist

  • Drake
  • Luke Combs
  • WINNER: Morgan Wallen
  • The Weeknd
  • Zach Bryan

Top Female Artist

  • Beyoncé
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • SZA
  • WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

  • Eslabon Armado
  • Fifty Fifty
  • WINNER: Fuerza Regida
  • Grupo Frontera
  • Metallica

Top Billboard 200 Artist

  • Drake
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • SZA
  • WINNER: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist

  • Drake
  • Luke Combs
  • WINNER: Morgan Wallen
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Songwriter (NEW)

  • Ashley Gorley
  • Jack Antonoff
  • SZA
  • WINNER: Taylor Swift
  • Zach Bryan

Top Hot 100 Producer (NEW)

  • Jack Antonoff
  • WINNER: Joey Moi
  • Metro Boomin
  • Taylor Swift
  • Zach Bryan

Top Streaming Songs Artist

  • Drake
  • WINNER: Morgan Wallen
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift
  • Zach Bryan
Top Radio Songs Artist

  • Miley Cyrus
  • Morgan Wallen
  • SZA
  • WINNER: Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

  • Jason Aldean
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Oliver Anthony Music
  • WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

  • Bad Bunny
  • Morgan Wallen
  • SZA
  • WINNER: Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

  • Bad Bunny
  • Ed Sheeran
  • NewJeans
  • WINNER: Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

  • Beyoncé
  • Chris Brown
  • Rihanna
  • WINNER: SZA
  • The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

  • Chris Brown
  • Miguel
  • WINNER: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

  • Beyoncé
  • Rihanna
  • WINNER: SZA

Top R&B Touring Artist

  • WINNER: Beyoncé
  • Bruno Mars
  • The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist

  • 21 Savage
  • WINNER: Drake
  • Lil Baby
  • Metro Boomin
  • Travis Scott
Top Rap Male Artist

  • 21 Savage
  • WINNER: Drake
  • Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

  • Doja Cat
  • Ice Spice
  • WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Touring Artist

  • 50 Cent
  • WINNER: Drake
  • Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa

Top Country Artist

  • Bailey Zimmerman
  • Luke Combs
  • WINNER: Morgan Wallen
  • Taylor Swift
  • Zach Bryan

Top Country Male Artist

  • Luke Combs
  • WINNER: Morgan Wallen
  • Zach Bryan
Top Country Female Artist

  • Lainey Wilson
  • Megan Moroney
  • WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

  • Old Dominion
  • Parmalee
  • WINNER: Zac Brown Band

Top Country Touring Artist

  • George Strait
  • Luke Combs
  • WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Artist

  • Jelly Roll
  • Noah Kahan
  • Stephen Sanchez
  • Steve Lacy
  • WINNER: Zach Bryan

Top Rock Duo/Group (NEW)

  • WINNER: Arctic Monkeys
  • Foo Fighters
  • Metallica

Top Rock Touring Artist

  • WINNER: Coldplay
  • Depeche Mode
  • Elton John
Top Latin Artist

  • WINNER: Bad Bunny
  • Eslabon Armado
  • Fuerza Regida
  • KAROL G
  • Peso Pluma

Top Latin Male Artist

  • WINNER: Bad Bunny
  • Peso Pluma
  • Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

  • WINNER: KAROL G
  • ROSALÍA
  • Shakira

Top Latin Duo/Group

  • Eslabon Armado
  • WINNER: Fuerza Regida
  • Grupo Frontera

Top Latin Touring Artist

  • Daddy Yankee
  • WINNER: Karol G
  • RBD

Top Global K-Pop Artist (NEW)

  • Jimin
  • WINNER: NewJeans
  • Stray Kids
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER
  • TWICE
Top K-Pop Touring Artist (NEW)

  • WINNER: BLACKPINK
  • SUGA
  • TWICE

Top Afrobeats Artist (NEW)

  • WINNER: Burna Boy
  • Libianca
  • Rema
  • Tems
  • Wizkid

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

  • WINNER: Beyoncé
  • Calvin Harris
  • David Guetta
  • Drake
  • Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

  • Brandon Lake
  • Elevation Worship
  • for KING & COUNTRY
  • WINNER: Lauren Daigle
  • Phil Wickham

Top Gospel Artist

  • CeCe Winans
  • Elevation Worship
  • WINNER: Kanye West
  • Kirk Franklin
  • Maverick City Music
Top Billboard 200 Album

  • Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss
  • Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS
  • WINNER: Morgan Wallen, One Thing At a Time
  • SZA, SOS
  • Taylor Swift, Midnights

Top Soundtrack

  • WINNER: Barbie The Album
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
  • ELVIS
  • Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Top R&B Album

  • Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE
  • Brent Faiyaz, WASTELAND
  • Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
  • Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights
  • WINNER: SZA, SOS

Top Rap Album

  • WINNER: Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss
  • Future, I Never Liked You
  • Lil Baby, It's Only Me
  • Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS
  • Travis Scott, UTOPIA

Top Country Album

  • Luke Combs, Gettin' Old
  • Luke Combs, Growin' Up
  • WINNER: Morgan Wallen, One Thing At a Time
  • Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor's Version)
  • Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak

Top Rock Album

  • HARDY, the mockingbird & THE CROW
  • Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel
  • Noah Kahan, Stick Season
  • Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights
  • WINNER: Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak
Top Latin Album

  • WINNER: Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
  • Eslabon Armado, DESVELADO
  • Ivan Cornejo, Dañado
  • KAROL G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO
  • Peso Pluma, GÉNESIS

Top K-Pop Album (NEW)

  • Jimin, FACE
  • NewJeans, 2nd EP ‘Get Up'
  • WINNER: Stray Kids, 5-STAR: The 3rd Album
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
  • TWICE, READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album

Top Dance/Electronic Album

  • WINNER: Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE
  • Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
  • ILLENIUM, ILLENIUM
  • Kim Petras, Feed The Beast
  • Tiësto, DRIVE

Top Christian Album

  • WINNER: Anne Wilson, My Jesus
  • Brandon Lake, House of Miracles
  • CAIN, Rise Up
  • Elevation Worship, LION
  • Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Album

  • Jonathan McReynolds, My Truth
  • WINNER: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One
  • Tye Tribbett, All Things New
  • Whitney Houston, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston
  • Zacardi Cortez, Imprint (Live in Memphis)

Top Hot 100 Song

  • Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage "Creepin'"
  • Miley Cyrus "Flowers"
  • WINNER: Morgan Wallen "Last Night"
  • SZA "Kill Bill"
  • Taylor Swift "Anti-Hero"
Top Streaming Song

  • Miley Cyrus "Flowers"
  • WINNER: Morgan Wallen "Last Night"
  • SZA "Kill Bill"
  • Taylor Swift "Anti-Hero"
  • Zach Bryan "Something in the Orange"

Top Radio Song

  • Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage "Creepin'"
  • WINNER: Miley Cyrus "Flowers"
  • Rema & Selena Gomez "Calm Down"
  • Taylor Swift "Anti-Hero"
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Die For You"

Top Selling Song

  • Jason Aldean "Try That in a Small Town"
  • Jimin ‘Like Crazy"
  • Miley Cyrus "Flowers"
  • Oliver Anthony Music "Rich Men North of Richmond"
  • WINNER: Taylor Swift "Anti-Hero"

Top Collaboration

  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha "I'm Good (Blue)"
  • WINNER: Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage "Creepin'"
  • Rema & Selena Gomez "Calm Down"
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras "Unholy"
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Die For You"

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha "I'm Good (Blue)"
  • Harry Styles "As It Was"
  • WINNER: Miley Cyrus "Flowers"
  • Rema & Selena Gomez "Calm Down"
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Die For You"

Top R&B Song

  • Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage "Creepin'"
  • Miguel "Sure Thing"
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande "Die For You"
  • WINNER: SZA "Kill Bill"
  • SZA "Snooze"
Top Rap Song

  • Coi Leray "Players"
  • WINNER: Drake & 21 Savage "Rich Flex"
  • Gunna "fukumean"
  • Lil Durk ft. J. Cole "All My Life"
  • Toosii "Favorite Song"

Top Country Song

  • Bailey Zimmerman "Rock and a Hard Place"
  • Luke Combs "Fast Car"
  • WINNER: Morgan Wallen "Last Night"
  • Morgan Wallen "You Proof"
  • Zach Bryan "Something in the Orange"

Top Rock Song

  • Jelly Roll "Need A Favor"
  • Stephen Sanchez "Until I Found You"
  • Steve Lacy "Bad Habit"
  • Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves "I Remember Everything"
  • WINNER: Zach Bryan "Something in the Orange"

Top Latin Song

  • WINNER: Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma "Ella Baila Sola"
  • Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera "Bebe Dame"
  • Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny "un x100to"
  • KAROL G & Shakira "TQG"
  • Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma "La Bebe"

Top Global K-Pop Song (NEW)

  • Fifty Fifty "Cupid"
  • Jimin "Like Crazy"
  • WINNER: Jungkook ft. Latto "Seven"
  • NewJeans "Ditto"
  • NewJeans "OMG"
Top Afrobeats Song (NEW)

  • Ayra Starr "Rush"
  • Libianca "People"
  • Oxlade "KU LO SA"
  • WINNER: Rema & Selena Gomez "Calm Down"
  • Victony, Rema, & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver "Soweto"

Top Dance/Electronic Song

  • Bizarrap & Shakira "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53"
  • David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray "Baby Don't Hurt Me"
  • WINNER: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha "I'm Good (Blue)"
  • Elton John & Britney Spears "Hold Me Closer"
  • Tiësto ft. Tate McRae "10:35"

Top Christian Song

  • WINNER: Brandon Lake "Gratitude"
  • Chris Tomlin "Holy Forever"
  • for KING & COUNTRY with Jordin Sparks "Love Me Like I Am"
  • Lauren Daigle "Thank God I Do"
  • Phil Wickham "This Is Our God"

Top Gospel Song

  • WINNER: CeCe Winans "Goodness of God"
  • Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music "God Really Loves Us"
  • Elevation Worship ft. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson "More Than Able"
  • Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore "Fear is Not My Future"
  • Zacardi Cortez "Lord Do It For Me (Live in Memphis)"
