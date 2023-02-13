Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Had the Best Time at Super Bowl 2023

Pretty soon, Blue Ivy Carter is going to be crazy in love with football.

On Feb. 12, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter said goodbye to Los Angeles and hello to Arizona as she attended Super Bowl 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Before kickoff, the 11-year-old was spotted on the field with her dad as they met up with Gordon Ramsay, Lil Uzi Vert and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Instead of opting for a Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles jersey, Blue Ivy chose to wear an all-black look including a Tupac Shakur shirt, a backwards NFL baseball cap and bold Missoma sunglasses.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

As for Jay-Z, he sported a Super Bowl Roc Nation sweatshirt, white sneakers and sunglasses.

While it's unclear if Blue Ivy is much of a football fan, she had a lot to look forward to during the biggest game of the year. While Chris Stapleton wowed the crowd with his rendition of the National Anthem, Rihanna was the true headlining act when she took over the field for the Apple Music Halftime Show.

PHOTOS: Super Bowl 2023 Party Pics

Before taking the stage, Rihanna said she looked to Blue Ivy's mom for some inspiration.

"I watched Beyoncé's halftime performances a couple of times," Rihanna said on the NFL podcast "The Process with Nate Burleson" on the iHeartRadio network, in an episode released hours before the 2023 Super Bowl. "She is a beast and a whole other level. Just to be inspired, really."

Like so many of us, we have a feeling Blue Ivy couldn't wait to watch Rihanna shine bright like a diamond.

Rihanna performed live for the first time since 2018 when she sang at the Grammys. She performed the Apple Music Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show solo with no guest appearances.