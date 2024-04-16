Ariana Grande's grandma Marjorie ‘Nonna' Grande just broke this record

Originally appeared on E! Online

Ariana Grande's grandma just did an extraordinary thing.

Marjorie "Nonna" Grande, who was featured on the singer's song "Ordinary Things," made history as the oldest artist to have ever placed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

A few weeks after the track was released as a part of Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine" album, Marjorie Grande received a commemorative plaque on April 16 certifying her extraordinary accomplishment.

And Ariana Grande couldn't be prouder. As she wrote on Instagram, "Celebrating the one and only, most beautiful Nonna who has now made history for being the senior most person to ever appear on the @billboard Hot100 we love and thank you."

The sweet message comes after Marjorie Grande shared her own words of wisdom on her granddaughter's song.

"And as I told her, never go to bed without kissin' goodnight," Marjorie Grande said during the tune's outro. "That's the worst thing to do."

She continued, "And if you can't, and if you don't feel comfortable doing it, you're in the wrong place. Get out."

"Ordinary Things" isn't the only chart-topper from Ariana Grande's latest album, which was released March 8. In fact, all of the record's eligible songs charted on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

The album's lead single "Yes, And?" as well as "We Can't Be Friends" peaked at No. 1, and have been on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 13 and five weeks, respectively.

But "Eternal Sunshine" is just one of the many projects on Ariana Grande's plate in recent months. The triple-threat is starring as Glinda in the upcoming Universal Pictures film adaptation of beloved musical Wicked, coming out on November 27.

"I think I learned so much from Glinda and through Glinda," the Grammy winner shared on a February 26 episode of the Zach Sang Show. "I kind of healed a lot of parts of myself alongside and through her, and it actually helped me heal a lot of my own personal weird stuff that I had with my relationship to music and to being an artist."

Ariana Grande added, "I was able to kind of come home and address it, and sit with it and change the things that weren't working, and fall in love with it again."

