Anthony Anderson to host strike-delayed Emmys ceremony

By The Associated Press

Anthony Anderson
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

Anthony Anderson has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, and now he'll be presiding over January's strike-delayed ceremony.

The Fox network announced Anderson will host the Jan. 15 ceremony, which honors the best shows, performances and other work on television.

The Emmys are traditionally held in September but have moved into Hollywood's traditional awards season due to this year's actors and writers strikes.

“Succession” is the leading nominee for its final season, with other HBO series like “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” also receiving multiple nominations.

Anderson is a seven-time leading comedy actor nominee for his starring role in the ABC series “black-ish.” The show ended its groundbreaking eight-season run in 2022.

The 75th Emmy Awards have been moved to January 15, four months later than originally planned.

Anderson is no stranger to headlining an awards show — he served as host of the NAACP Image Awards for eight years.

The Emmys will air live from Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

