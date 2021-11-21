American Music Awards

American Music Awards 2021: See the Complete List of Winners

Cardi B made her hosting debut and served as emcee throughout the evening

By Elyse Dupre

Kali Uchis 2021 American Music Awards
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

They don't call it Music's Hottest Night for nothing.

The 2021 American Music Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21. Cardi B made her hosting debut and served as emcee throughout the evening.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

In terms of the nominees, Olivia Rodrigo led the list of contenders with seven nods and The Weeknd trailed closely behind with six. They were both nominated for the top prize of Artist of the Year along with Ariana GrandeBTSDrake and Taylor Swift, and BTS won the award. Bad BunnyDoja Cat and GIVĒON then followed with three nominations each.

And don't forget about the red-carpet fashion and the star-studded lineup of performers.

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift 9 hours ago

American Music Awards Could Coronate Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo

Queen Elizabeth II 9 hours ago

Queen Elizabeth II Attends Christening of 2 Great-Grandsons

Rodrigo, BTS, Bad Bunny, Jennifer LopezChlöeMachine Gun KellyCarrie UnderwoodJason AldeanKane Brown, New Edition, New Kids on the BlockColdplay and Mickey Guyton are just a few of the artists who rocked out on the stage.

To see the full list of nominees and winners, scroll on.

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande
WINNER: BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

24kGoldn
GIVĒON
Masked Wolf
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI 

Collaboration of the Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, "Mood"
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "DÁKITI"
Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"
WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, "Peaches" 

Favorite Trending Song

Erica Banks, "Buss It"
Måneskin, "Beggin'"
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion, "Body"
Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"
Popp Hunna, "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)"

Favorite Music Video

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave The Door Open"
Cardi B, "Up"
WINNER: Lil Nas X, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"
The Weeknd, "Save Your Tears"

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Drake
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
WINNER: Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

AJR
WINNER: BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favorite Pop Album

Ariana Grande, "Positions"
Dua Lipa, "Future Nostalgia"
Olivia Rodrigo, "SOUR"
WINNER: Taylor Swift, "evermore"
The Kid LAROI, "F*CK LOVE"

Favorite Pop Song

WINNER: BTS, "Butter"
Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears (Remix)"

Favorite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
WINNER: Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist

WINNER: Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert

Favorite Country Duo or Group

WINNER: Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Chris Stapleton, "Starting Over"
WINNER: Gabby Barrett, "Goldmine"
Lee Brice, "Hey World"
Luke Bryan, "Born Here Live Here Die Here"
Morgan Wallen, "Dangerous: The Double Album"

Favorite Country Song

Chris Stapleton, "Starting Over"
Chris Young & Kane Brown, "Famous Friends"
WINNER: Gabby Barrett, "The Good Ones"
Luke Combs, "Forever After All"
Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

WINNER: Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke 

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Drake, "Certified Lover Boy"
Juice WRLD, "Legends Never Die"
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion, "Good News"
Pop Smoke, "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon"
Rod Wave, "SoulFly"

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

WINNER: Cardi B, "Up"
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, "Lemonade"
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, "Calling My Phone"
Polo G, "RAPSTAR"
Pop Smoke, "What You Know Bout Love"

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Tank
WINNER: The Weeknd
Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist

WINNER: Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA

Favorite R&B Album

WINNER: Doja Cat, "Planet Her"
GIVĒON, "When It's All Said And Done… Take Time"
H.E.R., "Back of My Mind"
Jazmine Sullivan, "Heaux Tales"
Queen Naija, "missunderstood"

Favorite R&B Song

WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave The Door Open"
Chris Brown & Young Thug, "Go Crazy"
GIVĒON, "Heartbreak Anniversary"
H.E.R., "Damage"
Jazmine Sullivan, "Pick Up Your Feelings"

Favorite Male Latin Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro 

Favorite Female Latin Artist

WINNER: Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

WINNER: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Latin Album

WINNER: Bad Bunny, "EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO"
Kali Uchis, "Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)"
KAROL G, "KG0516"
Maluma, "PAPI JUANCHO"
Rauw Alejandro, "Afrodisíaco" 

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, "DÁKITI"
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, "LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE"
Farruko, "Pepas"
WINNER: Kali Uchis, "telepatía"
Maluma & The Weeknd, "Hawái (Remix)"

Favorite Rock Artist

AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Inspirational Artist

CAIN
WINNER: Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams

Favorite Gospel Artist

WINNER: Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

David Guetta
ILLENIUM
WINNER: Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto 

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

American Music Awards
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us