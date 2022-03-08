It's the Country Music Party of the Year.
The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards took place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7. Couldn't make it to Sin City? No worries — for 24 hours after the show, fans can catch all the action by streaming the big event on Prime Video, assuming they're Amazon Prime members.
There will be a stream available on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, starting March 8 at 8 p.m. ET.
Viewers will want to check it out after working 9 to 5 because Dolly Parton hosted the ACM Awards along with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. In fact, the co-hosts did double duty. Not only did they all perform, but Allen and Barrett were also nominated in the male artist and female artist of the year categories, respectively.
As for the rest of the nominees, Chris Young headed into the night was the most nods (a whopping total of seven), followed by Walker Hayes and Chris Stapleton (each racking up five) and Miranda Lambert (receiving four). Miranda took home the top prize of the night as entertainer of the year for the first time, giving a virtual speech from London.
See all of the nominees and winners below:
Entertainer of the Year
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- WINNER: Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year
- Gabby Barrett
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- WINNER: Carly Pearce
Male Artist of the Year
- Jimmie Allen
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- WINNER: Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- WINNER: Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- LOCASH
- Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- WINNER: Old Dominion
- The Cadillac Three
New Female Artist of the Year
- Tenille Arts
- Priscilla Block
- Lily Rose
- Caitlyn Smith
- WINNER: Lainey Wilson
New Male Artist of the Year
- HARDY
- Walker Hayes
- Ryan Hurd
- WINNER: Parker McCollum
- Elvie Shane
Album of the Year
"29: Written in Stone" – Carly Pearce
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records
"Country Again: Side A" – Thomas Rhett
Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group
WINNER: "Dangerous: The Double Album" – Morgan Wallen
Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young
Producer: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
"The Marfa Tapes" – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville
Single of the Year
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes
Producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau
Record Company-Label: Monument Records
WINNER: "If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producers: Michael Knox
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG
"You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton
Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville
Song of the Year
"7 Summers" – Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally
Publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
Publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp
"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes
Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes
Publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp
"Knowing You" – Kenny Chesney
Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins
Publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp
WINNER: "Things A Man Oughta Know" – Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music
Video of the Year
WINNER: "Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis
Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producer: Jennifer Ansell
Director: Peter Zavadil
"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)" – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
Producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift
Director: Blake Lively
"If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: Shaun Silva
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producer: Ryan Byrd
Director: Alexa Campbell
Songwriter of the Year
- Jesse Frasure
- Nicolle Galyon
- Ashley Gorley
- WINNER: Michael Hardy
- Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
"half of my hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini
Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment
"If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producer: Michael Knox
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG
WINNER: "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville