2022 Emmys Host Kenan Thompson Promises Awards Will Be a ‘Party'

Kenan Thompson teases what to expect from his 2022 Emmys hosting duties, possibly debuting a new celebrity impersonation and if producers are planning a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

By Brett Malec

Kenan Thompson is as cool as a cucumber heading into his Emmys hosting duties.

"I'm super ready," the comedian exclusively told E! News ahead of emceeing the 74th Annual Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. "I can't wait. I'm super pumped."

The "Saturday Night Live" veteran promises he will "keep the party atmosphere going" throughout the show with a "fun, high energy," adding, "I know it's a long day and a long program, but I think that's going to be my main focus so it doesn't feel so tasking. It should feel like a celebration."

When it comes to the night's big nominees, Kenan shared, "I'm excited for 'Abbot Elementary,' I'm excited for Quinta [Brunson]. I'm excited for a lot of shows. It's nice to see Barry back. 'Ted Lasso's having a super moment...Maisel is back. All these people are still doing very high caliber work, which is nice to see."

While the actor didn't want to spoil his opening monologue, he did tease a possible celebrity impression during the telecast.

"I think it's a night that has opportunity for that, but I definitely would love to find something fresh in the moment just to keep it spontaneous," he said coyly. "That would be a lot of fun. I'm sure there's a lot of characters in there so hopefully we can find somebody to play with."

As for whether or not Emmys producers are planning any sort of tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following the monarch's death last week, Kenan says that's all up to the showrunners.

"I think they're still trying to decide what to do because it's a night about television and television actors and creators," he explained, "so that I don't really know."

Don't miss the 2022 Emmys tonight, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

