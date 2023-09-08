1 person in critical condition after being shot during Lil Baby concert in Memphis

One person is in critical condition after being shot during a Lil Baby concert at FedEx Forum arena in Memphis, Tenn. on Thursday night.

Memphis police say they responded to reports of a shooting at FedEx Forum arena at around 10:23 p.m. local time. When they arrived on the scene they transported one unidentified man to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Video from inside the arena concert showed a man being taken out by first responders on a stretcher. Fans could be seen fleeing or standing in shock as the concert came to a halt.

Police say they have not identified a shooter and do not know how many times the person was shot, or why.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"A person was shot tonight at FedExForum during the Lil Baby concert. The incident is under investigation and we are fully cooperating with the Memphis Police Department," a spokesperson for FedEx Forum said in a statement.

In addition to being a concert venue, FedEx Forum acts as the home arena for the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies, as well as for the men's basketball team for the University of Memphis.

Memphis police also say they are in the early stages of their investigation.