Chicago Today
Easter

Where You Can Still Get Easter Brunch, Dinner During Coronavirus Pandemic

We put together a list of places where you can get carry-out or delivery meals to save your feast

Easter Brunch

With Easter gatherings canceled this weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic, many will be forced to host their own meals at home.

Not ready to cook your own Easter dinner?

We put together a list of places where you can get carry-out or delivery meals to save your feast.

Chicago Restaurants Dishing Up Easter Brunch and Dinner:

This article tagged under:

EasterChicagoeaster meals
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us