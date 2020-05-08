Chicago Today

The One Wellness Activity Every Family Should Be Doing Together

The simple act of coming together as a family in a moment of silence and calm can bond a family in immeasurable ways, one expert said

By Matthew Rodrigues

Psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig stopped by "Chicago Today" to discuss how to help ease stress for the many Moms who are feeling overwhelmed and overworked in the age of Covid-19. For her full interview and insight on how to prevent “Mom guilt” click here. (hyperlink to interview video)

The one wellness activity Robi thinks every mom and family should be doing right now is morning meditation. The simple act of coming together as a family in a moment of silence and calm can bond a family in immeasurable ways, he said.  

How do you it?

Gather the family after breakfast (so hunger doesn’t distract the kids or you), sit in a comfortable spot where you feel relaxed, close your eyes and focus on your breath, Robi suggests.

Even just two minutes a day can help to lower stress, improve focus, reduce anxiety and enhance self-awareness. Try this new activity and take note of the changes you start to see in your family and yourself.

To learn more about meditation click here.

