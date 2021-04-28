Illinois Farm's Stunning Tulip Festival Now Open Daily – But Check It Out While You Still Can

Richardson Farm's Tulip Festival is now open daily, but there's not much time left to check out the stunning spring sight.

The Spring Grove farm's festival, which first opened earlier this month, features a field with 300,000 tulip bulbs, many planted in color blocks designed for photo opps and more.

But for those looking to pay it a visit, the farm expects the tulips will fade and the festival will close by May 9.

The event is currently open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily, the farm stated.

Showcasing over 30 different tulip varieties, Richardson's Tulip Festival was expected to run from mid-April to mid-May depending whether or not the flowers are in full bloom.

Approximately 230,000 tulips are placed in colorful blocks designed for photographs, while 70,000 are mixed colors located in a "pick-your-own area," according to the farm's website. Each guest will receive one free tulip with each ticket purchased.

For a weekday, tickets cost $12 and $15 for Saturday or Sunday. To purchase a ticket, click here.

Dogs are welcome at the tulip festival, according to the website, as long as the they are on a leash and play well with others.

Guests are also able to shop; have a wine tasting and enjoy donuts, popcorn and kettle corn at the gift shop down the road from the tulip fields.

The farm is located at 909 English Prairie Rd. in Spring Grove. For questions, call (815) 675-9729.