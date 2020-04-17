RECIPE

Recipe: Easy-to-Make Tie-Dye Oreos

Kids' mouths will drop to the floor when they lay their eyes on this colorful twist on the classic Oreo

By Matthew Rodrigues

Looking for a fun recipe that both adults and kids can enjoy while stuck inside?

Lifestyle expert Brandi Milloy stopped by Chicago Today to share her easy-to-make recipe for Tie-Dye Oreos. Have fun making these eye-catching treats.

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED:

  • 1 lb. White Chocolate
  • Gel Food Coloring
  • Oreos (Any cookie will work!)

DIRECTIONS:

  • Melt white chocolate until smooth. Divide into a few small bowls.
  • Add a few drops of gel food coloring. Use a toothpick or knife to create a fun swirl effect while mixing the gel into the white chocolate. Don't mix the gel in too much or you'll loose the tie-dye effect.
  • Dip cookies into white chocolate half way to reveal marbled look.
  • Place on parchment lined baking sheet and set in freezer for about 15 minutes or the refrigerator for six hours.

This article tagged under:

RECIPEkidsDIYSnackscooking
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us