Recipe: Easy-to-Make Tie-Dye Oreos

Looking for a fun recipe that both adults and kids can enjoy while stuck inside?
Lifestyle expert Brandi Milloy stopped by Chicago Today to share her easy-to-make recipe for Tie-Dye Oreos. Have fun making these eye-catching treats.
HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED:
- 1 lb. White Chocolate
- Gel Food Coloring
- Oreos (Any cookie will work!)
DIRECTIONS:
- Melt white chocolate until smooth. Divide into a few small bowls.
- Add a few drops of gel food coloring. Use a toothpick or knife to create a fun swirl effect while mixing the gel into the white chocolate. Don't mix the gel in too much or you'll loose the tie-dye effect.
- Dip cookies into white chocolate half way to reveal marbled look.
- Place on parchment lined baking sheet and set in freezer for about 15 minutes or the refrigerator for six hours.