Keith Morrison and Waze have a special Valentine's Day present for fans of NBC's "Dateline," which is turning 25.

Morrison is a limited-edition voice guide on the traffic navigation app starting Feb. 14, NBC News reported.

He'll guide you around traffic and construction and help you avoid those pesky potholes.

To get Keith's voice, Waze app users should go to Settings in the app, hit Voice Directions and scroll down to Keith Morrison.