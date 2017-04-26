For the third time in five games, the Chicago Bulls will have a new starting point guard on Wednesday night, and Isaiah Canaan will do something that no Bulls player has done in over 20 years.

According to WLS AM's Jeff Mangurten, Canaan will become the first Bulls player to start a postseason game after not starting a regular season game since Luc Longley did it during the 1995 postseason.

Canaan, who appeared in 39 games and averaged 4.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game for the Bulls, came into the fold in Game 4 of the series, scoring 13 points and dishing out three assists in 34 minutes of action.

The appearance was Canaan's first of the series, and Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg was so impressed that he named the youngster the starter for Game 5 in Boston.

Canaan's start is made necessary by the injury that Rajon Rondo suffered in Game 2 of the series, and when it was revealed that he wouldn't be able to come back for Game 5, Canaan's start was decided upon.

Jerian Grant started in Games 3 and 4 for the Bulls, but struggled mightily in the role as he racked up turnovers and had trouble finding his scoring touch from the field.

The game between the Bulls and Celtics will tip off at 7:30 p.m.