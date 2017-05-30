Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested around 3 a.m. Monday morning in Palm Beach County for driving under the influence.

Legendary pro golfer Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel of his car and confused but cooperative when he was arrested early Monday morning in Palm Beach County on suspicion of DUI, according to a police report released Tuesday.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a Jupiter Police Department officer saw a black Mercedes stopped in the right lane near the intersection of Military Trail and Indian Creek Parkway just after 2 a.m. The officer approached the car and had to wake up Woods, who was asleep in the driver’s seat with his seat belt on and the car running.

Woods' speech was "extremely slow and slurred," according to the report. He initially told the officer he was coming from Los Angeles for a golf trip before changing his story and saying he didn’t know where he was – asking the officer how far he was from his Hobe Sound home.

Woods failed several field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. The arrest report lists narcotics as the reason for his DUI, which the 14 time major champion said was the case in a statement Monday night where he said alcohol was not involved and that he had a “unexpected reaction” to a prescription medication he was taking.

Woods was given a mandatory court date for July 5 in a Palm Beach Gardens courtroom.