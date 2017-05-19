President Donald Trump arrives in the East Room of the White House in Washington, May, 18, 2017.

A senior White House adviser has been singled out as a “significant person of interest” in the federal law enforcement probe of possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

A report published Friday by The Washington Post cites people familiar with the matter, who would not identify the individual under scrutiny by name. They did say that the senior adviser is “someone close to the president.”

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer responded in a statement: "As the President has stated before - a thorough investigation will confirm that there was no collusion between the campaign and any foreign entity."

The news comes as the FBI investigation appears to be entering a more active phase, with grand jury subpoenas being issued and interviews being conducted. Sources told the Washington Post that the intensity of the probe will probably accelerate over the next few weeks.