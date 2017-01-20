Barack Obama, who will continue to live in Washington, is leaving town with his family after the inauguration for a vacation in Palm Springs, California, NBC News reported.
He plans to address a farewell gathering of staff at Joint Base Andrews before boarding his last flight on the military aircraft that ferries presidents on their travels.
Obama began his day with a final visit to the Oval Office and goodbye tweets echoing a farewell letter he had penned to the American people.
"I won't stop," he tweeted. "I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love."
