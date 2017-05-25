Kushner Under FBI Scrutiny in Russia Probe: Officials

President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner pauses while speaking to a member of the audience as he arrives for a news conference with President Donald Trump and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos in the East Room of the White House, May, 18th, 2017, in Washington.

Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and one of his senior advisers, has come under FBI scrutiny in the Russia investigation, multiple U.S. officials told NBC News.

Investigators believe Kushner has significant information relevant to their inquiry, officials said. That does not mean they suspect him of a crime or intend to charge him.

The FBI's scrutiny of Kushner places the bureau's sprawling counterintelligence and criminal investigation not only on the doorstep of the White House, but on the cusp of the Trump family circle.