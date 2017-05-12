A website might be broadcasting your personal information for everyone to see for free.

True People Search is making headlines for making people's personal information easily accessible to anyone with access to the internet.

With just a name, and possibly a few more tidbits of information, you can find out someone's current and past addresses, phone numbers, and even names of relatives or business associates.

One way the the website obtains a person's information is by pulling data from social media sites, like Facebook, Twitter or Linkedin.

If you want to avoid having your information falling into the wrong hands, make sure to check the privacy policies of each such site to determine how your personal information is being used or make your page private.

The website does allow individuals to remove their own records. They note that removal of public records may not be effective immediately and that they "reserve the right to require verification of identity and reject opt-out requests in our sole discretion."

You can request your information be removed by clicking here.

