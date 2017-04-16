Vice President Mike Pence paid a visit to the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea Monday morning, part of a 10-day Asia trip, NBC News reported.
Pence's trip comes amid turmoil over North Korea's threats to advance its nuclear and defense capabilities, including a failed missile launch on Sunday.
"The people of North Korea, the military of North Korea, should not mistake the resolve of the United States of America to stand with our allies," he said, speaking only a few yards from the military demarcation line. "The alliance between South Korea and the United States is ironclad."
Pence, whose father was a decorated solider in the Korean War, added that "all options are on the table." But despite the North's provocations, U.S. officials have said the United States doesn't intend to use military force.