The U.S. military says North Korea launched a missile Sunday morning, bnut it blew up almost immediately after launch. President Donald Trump was briefed and a senior White House official says there are no indications Vice President Mike Pence will change plans to visit South Korea Sunday. NBC's Janis Mackey Frayer in Seoul, South Korea, has more on the failed launch.

Vice President Mike Pence paid a visit to the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea Monday morning, part of a 10-day Asia trip, NBC News reported.

Pence's trip comes amid turmoil over North Korea's threats to advance its nuclear and defense capabilities, including a failed missile launch on Sunday.

RAW: Hostile Protesters Got Into Fisticuffs at Berkeley Rally

NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger on Saturday captured people burning flags and others punching each other and using helmets and skateboards as weapons. Demonstrators were also seen tipping over a garbage can and igniting its contents in Berkeley. (Published Sunday, April 16, 2017)

"The people of North Korea, the military of North Korea, should not mistake the resolve of the United States of America to stand with our allies," he said, speaking only a few yards from the military demarcation line. "The alliance between South Korea and the United States is ironclad."

Pence, whose father was a decorated solider in the Korean War, added that "all options are on the table." But despite the North's provocations, U.S. officials have said the United States doesn't intend to use military force.