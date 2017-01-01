William Christopher, chaplain on "M*A*S*H", dies

William Christopher, who played the unassuming U.S. Army chaplain, Father Mulcahy, on the hit television series "M*A*S*H," died on Saturday at the age of 84.

Christopher, who was diagnosed with cancer about 18 months ago, portrayed the soft-spoken priest toiling to bring spiritual comfort to a surgical unit during the Korean War. The series ran from 1972 to 1983 on the CBS network.

He died at his home in Pasadena, California, his wife of nearly 60 years with him.

Christopher was one of the cast members to remain on the show for all 11 seasons. Other notable actors from the series included Alan Alda as Captain "Hawkeye" Pierce and Loretta Swit as Major Margaret "Hotlips" Houlihan.

"I liked the character. I liked Father Mulcahy. The character is pretty real to me," Christopher told the Fayetteville Observer newspaper in North Carolina in 2011.