North Carolina's Republican-controlled legislature on Thursday voted to undo HB2, the controversial "bathroom bill," and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed the measure into law.

A federal appeals court in Wisconsin ruled Tuesday that a transgender high school student who identifies as male can use the boys' bathroom, NBC News.

Asthon Whitaker, 17, is a senior at George Nelson Tremper High School in Kenosha. Though the unanimous decision came the same week he graduates, he said he is still happy.

"I hope my case will help other transgender students in Kenosha and elsewhere to just be treated the same as everyone else without facing discrimination and harassment from school administrators," he said.

The high school had insisted Ashton use the girls' bathroom or a gender-neutral bathroom in the school's office. The court argued Ashton's presence in the boy's bathroom posed no more of a risk to privacy than an "overly curious student."

Watch: Missile Interceptor Test Launched From Vandenberg AFB