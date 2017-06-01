Flyers that warn about penalties for supporting illegal immigration have been posted in Washington, D.C., and the city's mayor is telling people to remove them.

Official-looking flyers with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security logo and the words U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement say "SANCTUARY CITY NEIGHBORHOOD PUBLIC NOTICE" and warn of jail time.





But ICE says they did not post the flyers.

“The immigration enforcement notices appearing across Washington, D.C. were not issued or sanctioned by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)," a spokeswoman said.

"Just like false reports of immigration checkpoints or random sweeps, notices like these are dangerous and irresponsible," the spokeswoman continued. "Any person who actively incites panic or fear of law enforcement is doing a disservice to the community, endangering public safety and the very people they claim to support and represent.”





D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser instructed residents to tear down the flyers. "DC is a sanctuary city. Clearly the flyer is meant to scare and divide our residents. We won't stand for it. #DCValues," she wrote.





D.C. police and the Department of Public Works also have been told to take them down.

The flyer cites portions of U.S. immigration law and lists phone numbers for ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection tip lines.

It's not clear who posted the flyers.

D.C. is a proud sanctuary city that issues provisional driver's licenses to undocumented residents. Police do not ask about residency status, and in January Bowser announced the creation of a legal defense fund to help immigrants.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.