Shots Fired at Texas' North Lake College, School on Lockdown

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger or NBC 5 will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

A North Texas community college is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter on campus.







North Lake College police confirmed shots were fired at the Irving campus at 5001 North MacArthur Boulevard just before noon Wednesday.

Dani, a student at the school, told NBC 5 over the telephone that she had just arrived at the school and was walking down the stairs near the art gallery when she heard three loud pops.

"It sounded just like gunshots," Dani said. "We heard the first one and thought somebody dropped something ... but then it just kept going and everybody just started running."

"The only thing that went through my mind was just to run," Dani said.



Dennis Holmes, who is part of the faculty at the college and a freelance photographer with NBC 5, was on campus when the active shooter was reported. Holmes told NBC 5 he has been locked down in a professor's office and was told by school officials to barricade the doors.

Despite the lockdown, a large number of students were seen frantically running from multiple buildings on the campus toward parking lots.

Irving police confirmed no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Police released a preliminary description of the suspected shooter and described him as white, wearing an orange tank top with a gray stripe. He has brown hair in a buzz cut, was believed to be carrying a handgun and may have been carrying a black jacket.

Irving police ask that people stay away from the area while the situation is investigated.



DART has stopped Orange Line service to and from the school. Two nearby Irving ISD schools, MacArthur High School and Singley Academy are on lockout -- meaning classes are on a normal schedule but no one is able to leave or enter the school.



Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.