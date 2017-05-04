In this April 11, 2017 file photo Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh feeds an elephant while visiting the Elephant Centre at the ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Dunstable, United Kingdom, with Queen Elizabeth II. He announced his retirement from his royal duties on Thursday.

Britain’s Prince Philip is known for his sometimes-offensive comments, including telling a British student in China they'd "go home with slitty eyes" if they stayed in the country much longer, NBC News reported.

Prince Philip, who's been married to Queen Elizabeth II for 70 years, announced his retirement Thursday, leading many to recall some of his infamous quips throughout the years. "You look like you’re ready for bed," he told Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2003 — he was wearing the national dress.

In 2002, he asked Australian aboriginal leader William Brin, "Do you still throw spears at each other?"

The prince, now 95, even once suggested halting tourism in London to curb the city's problems with congestion.