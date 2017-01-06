Ft. Lauderdale Shooter Identified as Esteban Santiago

Law enforcement sources identified the Fort Lauderdale Airport shooter as Esteban Santiago, a 26-year-old man born in New Jersey.

A U.S. intelligence official told NBC News it was too early to assess a motive. The county sheriff told a news conference that Santiago appears to have acted alone.

Santiago, born in March 1990, had military ID on him when he was arrested, multiple senior law enforcement sources told NBC. He was taken into custody unharmed.

Not much more was immediately known about Santiago, other than that he also appeared to have lived in Alaska for a time. Alaskan court records show an Esteban Santiago with the same date of birth was charged with two misdemeanors last year; one count was dismissed and Santiago was due back in court on the second this coming March.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said they received a call about the shooting around 12:55 p.m. Live video more than an hour after the attack showed people running across the tarmac between terminals while others took cover behind car.

The shooting occurred at the baggage claim inside Terminal 2.

Broward County Commissioner Chip LaMarca, on his Facebook page, said the shooter had a gun in a checked bag, picked up the bag, went into a bathroom to load the weapon and then began firing.

President-elect Donald Trump tweeted, "Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe!" Florida Gov. Rick Scott was traveling to Fort Lauderdale to be briefed by law enforcement, his office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.