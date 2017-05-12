First lady Michelle Obama speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Jim Cole)

President Bill Clinton and former first lady Michelle Obama will speak at the Partnership for a Healthier America summit, a annual youth nutrition conference in Washington D.C.

The summit brings together business and industry leaders with their nonprofit, academic and government counterparts to address major considerations for the health of America's youth. This year’s summit will address the negative health impacts of childhood adversity, the role of entrepreneurs in shaping the future of food, the link between access to food and health.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford, actress Gabrielle Union and celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito are also billed to speak at the event.