On Wednesday, people paid their respects to the victims of Monday's Manchester Arena bombing, laying flowers and pausing for a moment of reflection at a site where tributes are being gathered in the city center.

Manchester Mourns Concert Goers Who Were Killed in Blast

A woman critically injured in the Manchester concert bombing has been taken off life support and told her 8-year-old daughter died in the attack, NBC News reported.

Lisa Roussos is awake and "aware of the situation," Britain's ITV News reported Thursday, citing a post on a Facebook group from the girl's father.

Saffie Rose Roussos, 8, was the youngest of the 22 people who died in the bombing last week.





Manchester police continue to piece together what bomber Salman Abedi was doing in the days before the blast on May 22, releasing more photos Thursday.

Ariana Grande Concert-Goers Describe Blast