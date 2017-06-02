Wounded Mom of Manchester Bomb Victim Finally Told of Girl's Death | NBC Chicago
Wounded Mom of Manchester Bomb Victim Finally Told of Girl's Death

    On Wednesday, people paid their respects to the victims of Monday's Manchester Arena bombing, laying flowers and pausing for a moment of reflection at a site where tributes are being gathered in the city center. 

     

    (Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017)

    A woman critically injured in the Manchester concert bombing has been taken off life support and told her 8-year-old daughter died in the attack, NBC News reported.

    Lisa Roussos is awake and "aware of the situation," Britain's ITV News reported Thursday, citing a post on a Facebook group from the girl's father.

    Saffie Rose Roussos, 8, was the youngest of the 22 people who died in the bombing last week.


    Manchester police continue to piece together what bomber Salman Abedi was doing in the days before the blast on May 22, releasing more photos Thursday.

    Ariana Grande Concert-Goers Describe BlastAriana Grande Concert-Goers Describe Blast

    Ariana Grande concert-goers express their shock after an explosion at Manchester Arena killed 22 people. They describe the panic after the blast.

    (Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017)

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 55 minutes ago
