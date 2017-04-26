Lawyer to Speak on Inmate's Ties to Hernandez

One of the three letters Aaron Hernandez wrote before his suicide was to a fellow inmate, Kyle Kennedy, prompting rumors and speculation over their relationship.

Just weeks before hanging himself in his prison cell, ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez reportedly wrote a letter to a fellow inmate joking that he was considering suicide.

"I think I'm going to hang it up, LOL," the letter read, a lawyer for inmate Kyle Kennedy said Wednesday.

Attorney Larry Army Jr. called a press conference to provide new information about Kennedy and his connection to Hernandez.

He said Hernandez and Kennedy were "close friends" who had requested to be cellmates last fall. He said his client wwill discuss the exact nature and extent of their relationship at some point in the near future.

Army said Hernandez had promised to give Kennedy a $47,000 custom-made watch on his birthday last summer, and had also written letters to Hernandez's family.

Kennedy is currently on suicide watch, Army said, and has been taken out of general population.

Investigators recently revealed that Hernandez wrote three notes in his prison cell before he hanged himself last week. Two of the letters were addressed to family. But the third note — reportedly addressed to Kennedy — has prompted rumors and speculation about the relationships Hernandez had while in custody.

During a court hearing Monday, Hernandez attorney George Leontire said the public scrutiny was unfair to the ex-NFL player's family, who learned about the letters, the inmate and even a rumored sexual relationship from the media.

"This family doesn't know if he had a gay lover in the prison, or didn't have a gay lover in the prison," Leontire said during a sidebar conversation with the judge. "Allegedly, one of the notes is to a gay lover. They have a right to know that."

Leontire requested and was granted copies of the letters. The family of Kennedy has been seeking its own answers, trying to obtain the letter through Army.

Kennedy, 22, arrived at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, in 2015 after he was convicted of armed robbery.

In response to media reports and statements from Army, Hernandez family attorney Jose Baez released a statement Tuesday to address rumors about the relationship between Hernandez and Kennedy.

"Rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false," Baez said. "These are malicious leaks used to tarnish someone who is dead. I urge anyone continuing to spread these malicious untruths to cease immediately."