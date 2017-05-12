Dr. Larry Nassar appears during a video arraignment in Mason, Mich. on Nov. 22, 2016. Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics team doctor, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in his Michigan home with a girl aged 6 to 12.

A high-profile gymnastics doctor who allegedly molested dozens of patients, including an Olympic medalist, faced two of his accusers Friday in a Michigan courtroom, NBC News reported.

The women testified at a preliminary hearing that will determine if there's enough evidence for Dr. Larry Nassar to stand trial on sexual assault charges. Both accusers described his "degrading" treatments.

These Are the Top Baby Names of 2016

The Social Security Administration has released the top baby names for 2016. Emma and Noah topped the list. (Published Friday, May 12, 2017)

A 22-year-old woman who competed through a local club recounted how Nassar repeatedly penetrated her with ungloved hands while treating her in the basement of her home, starting when she was about 13 years old.

She said she knew he did the same to other gymnasts.