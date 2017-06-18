Woman Shot to Death in Chicago's Streeterville Neighborhood

A 25-year-old woman was shot to death in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood early Sunday, according to police. NBC 5's Emily Florez reports.

A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in the Streeterville neighborhood on Chicago's Near North Side early Sunday, according to police.

Raven Lemons was standing on the street in the 500 block of E. Ohio St. with an acquaintance at around 2:40 a.m. when an unknown offender opened fire, authorities said.

She was shot in the head and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Lemons lived in the the 1500 block of S. Avers Ave. in the city's Lawndale neighborhood, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Witnesses recalled hearing at least five shots ring out, with residents saying they were stunned by the incident in their normally quiet neighborhood, just steps from Navy Pier and Lake Shore Drive.

"It’s very shocking," said Vishal Broker, who has lived in the area for the last ten years. "Surprising, because I live like a block away and this is the first time I’m hearing of a shooting in my neighborhood, so kind of scary."



No one is in custody in connection with the shooting as authorities continue to investigate.