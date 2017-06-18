A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday in the Wicker Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.

Eric Judge, 23, was crossing the street northbound in the 2000 block of W. Division St. around 1:30 a.m. when he was struck by a late-model white Toyota Camry, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Judge, of the 2100 block of N. Kedzie Blvd. in the Logan Square neighborhood, was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m., authorities said.

The driver of the Toyota, which was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed, did not stop after the crash and fled the scene, according to police.

No one is in custody in connection with the incident and the Chicago Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit continues to investigate.