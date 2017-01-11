What is Freezing Rain? UP NEXT XWhat is Freezing Rain?LinkEmbedEmailCopyCloseLink to this videohttp://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/what-is-freezing-rain-410448715.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcchicago.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=410448715&videoID=km9YWCqGvsVc&origin=nbcchicago.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»What is freezing rain? Alicia Roman explains. Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxPrivacy policy | More Newsletters