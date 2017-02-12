Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves goes up for a shot over Jimmy Butler #21 and Nikola Mirotic #44 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on February 27, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Chicago Bulls are taking on Tom Thibodeau and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday afternoon, but as they battle their former head coach, they’ll be missing a slew of key players for the contest.

First and foremost on the list is forward Jimmy Butler, who has been dealing with a nagging heel issue that has kept him out of multiple games this week. Butler did play on Friday against the Phoenix Suns, but he will be unable to go against the Timberwolves.

Guard Dwyane Wade will also miss Sunday’s game, and his injury could become an even bigger issue in the next day or two. Wade told reporters before the contest that he will undergo X-rays on his right wrist on Sunday, and then he’ll follow up with an MRI on Monday as team doctors try to determine the severity of the damage that he’s been dealing with.

Forward Nikola Mirotic will also be out for Sunday’s game, as he deals with a back issue that he picked up in Friday’s loss to the Suns. Finally, Paul Zipser will miss the game with a combo platter of food poisoning and ankle tendinitis, according to head coach Fred Hoiberg.

With all of the absences and injuries, the Bulls will be forced to cobble together an interesting starting lineup for the game, with Jerian Grant and Michael Carter-Williams in the backcourt and Doug McDermott, Taj Gibson, and Robin Lopez in the front court.