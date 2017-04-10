Unique Feature of Cubs Championship Rings Revealed

The Chicago Cubs will receive their championship rings on Wednesday night as the team continues to celebrate their World Series title, and over the weekend we found out a fascinating factoid about the rings the players will receive.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the Cubs’ rings will come with some hefty, and numerically significant, bling. The rings that Cubs players and executives will receive will feature 108 diamonds, one for each year of the championship drought that the team ended by winning the 2016 World Series:

The rings, which are being kept under closely-guarded wraps until they are given to the players on Wednesday night, were designed in a collaborative project by numerous executives and players, including Jon Lester, Anthony Rizzo, Theo Epstein, and Cubs owner Tom Ricketts.

The rings were designed by Jostens, and will be given to the players before the Cubs’ game on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field. The team’s championship banner will be unveiled at their Monday night home opener, which will be televised on ESPN.