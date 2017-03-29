Tim Anderson, fresh off signing a six-year deal with the White Sox, has used that new cash to buy his mom an epic thank you present.

A week after signing the richest contract ever given to a player with one year of big league experience, Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has already put that money to good use with a touching gift for his mother.

Anderson, who signed a six-year, $25 million contract last week to secure his place as a long-term asset for the White Sox, splurged a bit as he bought his mom the kind of present that any professional athlete longs to buy for their parents: a brand new car:

With two options at the end of the contract, the total value of the new pact for Anderson could exceed $50 million by the end of an eight-year span. Following an offseason of turnover on the South Side, Anderson's deal signals that he is viewed as a cornerstone piece for the franchise, and he agreed with that assessment of his skills.

"It says a lot that they're committing to me so early," he told NBCChicago.com last week. "I'm definitely excited and pumped to move forward with things."