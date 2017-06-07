A masked offender shot and killed two teenage boys on Chicago’s West Side Wednesday morning, according to police.

Around 9:06 a.m., the boys, ages 15 and 16, were standing on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of S. Lawndale Ave. in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood when the shooting occurred, authorities said.

The masked shooter exited a silver-colored vehicle with a rifle, according to police, and fired multiple rounds at the boys before getting back in the car and fleeing the scene.

Both victims were taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office could not immediately confirm the fatalities. Further details on the incident, including the boys’ identities, were not available.

No one is in custody, according to police, who continue to investigate.