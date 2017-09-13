As Target continues to release new brands in its stores this fall, the company may have just announced its biggest collection yet. The Minneapolis-based retail giant announced Tuesday that it plans to release a new home and lifestyle line in collaboration with Chip and Joanna Gaines of the hit HGTV show “Fixer Upper.” The new brand will be called Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. It will feature more than 300 items spanning tabletop, home décor and giftables, the company said. Many of the items will be under $30, but prices range from $.99 to $129.99, according to Target. “The best part? It’s not a limited time collab—this partnership will last multiple years, and will refresh season after season, bringing Target’s guests stylish home goods on an ongoing basis,” Target said in a release. The line is expected to launch on Nov. 5. “At the core of the Magnolia brand is the desire to make homes beautiful, but with a focus on family and practicality. We want to create spaces that families want to gather in,” Joanna Gaines, co-founder, Magnolia, said in a statement. “We’ve always dreamed of working with a retailer to create a collection that could reach more people at a more affordable price point. Coming together with Target not only allows us to design beautiful pieces for people all over the country, it also allows us to help communities in a bigger way than we could have ever imagined.” The new home and lifestyle collaboration follows the launch of one of the company's newest decor brands, Project 62, which hit stores this month.

